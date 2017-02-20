External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said she and her ministry will help bring back the body of an Indian who was killed in South Sudan on February 17. Syed Farooq Basha, who was from Karnataka, was working at a company that drilled wells for water. Basha was apparently the first Indian victim in the country’s civil war, embassy officials told The Hindu.

Basha was killed around 900 km away from South Sudan’s capital Juba. For the past two years, Basha had been working as a supervisor in drilling company Omaski Infra Co. Ltd where he had gone two years ago. His family had sought Swaraj’s help on Twitter, where she responded saying, “We have spoken to the family of Syed Farooq Basha and promised all help”.

Indian High Commissioner in South Sudan - Plz contact the bereaved family and help them. @eoijuba https://t.co/74eVfn6d5v — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 19, 2017