The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has challenged the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test, which was held on Saturday, in the Madras High Court. The party has sought an urgent hearing of the matter. Their plea might be heard on Tuesday, NDTV reported. They have asked for the results of the vote to be cancelled.

Stalin had met the governor (pictured above) to lodge a complaint after DMK legislators were evicted from the Assembly during a floor test held for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanswami to prove his majority. After the party members were expelled, the Congress had walked out, resulting in a clear win for Palaniswami. Palaniswami won 122-11 in the floor test. However, the legitimacy of the vote is now being questioned.

The DMK has said its legislators were injured by security personnel and Working President MK Stalin pointed out an unusually large deployment of police personnel at the Assembly that day. DMK had protested after Speaker P Dhanapal rejected their demands for a secret ballot. He had also denied ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s request that legislators meet their the public in their constituencies ahead of a trust vote.

Palaniswami was appointed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief VK Sasikala’s successor after she was convicted in an illegal assets case. The political crisis in the state started when former Chief Minister Panneerselvam had revolted against Sasikala, who was set to become chief minister before she was convicted.