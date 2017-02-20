Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills become the most expensive picks at the The Indian Premier League auction on Monday after the first round of bidding, ahead of the tenth edition of the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the most expensive purchase, going to Rising Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs 14.5 crore after an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore, after which Sunrisers Hyderabad also entered the fray. Pune came in at the last moment with the winning bid.

The other big buy was England’s Tymal Mills, who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 12 crore. Delhi and Mumbai started the bidding, then Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the race and ultimately bagged Mills, who had a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The other major purchases were all pace bowlers. South Africa’s Kagiso Rababa went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 5 crore, Australia’s Pat Cummins was sold for Rs 4.5 crore, while Trent Boult was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma became the most expensive Indian so far as he was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore, from a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Left armer T Natarajan went to Kings XI Punjab for a whopping Rs 3 crore, from a base price of Rs 10 lakhs.

The other Indians to strike it big were Rajasthan bowler Aniket Choudhary, who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2 crore and K Gowtham, who went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. Pawan Negi, who was the most expensive Indian last year, bagged a Rs 1-crore deal from Royal Challengers Bangalore after starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Mohammad Nabi became the first player from Afghanistan to make it to the IPL, as Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. Fellow Afghan spinner, 18-year-old Rashid Khan, was the object of another bidding war but was ultimately picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore, up from a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Several notable players went unsold, among them former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma Cheteshwar Pujara, Imran Tahir, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Pragyan Ojha, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Alex Hales, Parvez Rasool, S Badrinath and Marlon Samuels.