A look at the headlines right now:

DMK takes its objections about Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test to Madras High Court: The party asked for an urgent hearing of the matter. Congress says Narendra Modi made communal comments, will approach election panel: The AAP and CPM also criticised the prime minister for making an ‘irresponsible’ comment about a graveyard and a cremation ground. At least 39 people killed in car bomb blast in Mogadishu: Newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed offered a reward in exchange for information on the perpetrators. Make Nathuram Godse’s statement public, says Central Information Commission: Sridhar Acharyulu asked the National Archives to provide certified copies of the chargesheet and Godse’s statement within 20 days. Donald Trump confuses Swedes by referring to non-existent terror incident, White House scrambles: His administration clarified that he had meant ‘general trends of rising crime committed by refugees’, which he later claimed he had seen discussed on Fox News. Karnataka forest guard killed, four others injured while dousing fire at Bandipur National Park: Three more similar incidents were reported from the outskirts of Shettyhalli Wildlife Sanctuary and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Ramdev’s Patanjali gets tax exemption because of yoga tag: Patanjali Yogpeeth won an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Paytm to invest Rs 600 crore by December to boost its QR code payment mode: The Noida-based firm also plans to add 10 million merchants across 650 districts over the next 10 months. Governor seeks report on what happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test: DMK leader MK Stalin had petitioned Vidyasagar Rao after his party was evicted during the trust vote, which had led to Palaniswami’s victory. Kerala film fraternity vows to stand by Malayalam actor who was molested: Three similar incidents had taken place recently in the state, actor-director Lal has claimed.