The big news: DMK moves high court over Tamil Nadu floor test, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: PM Narendra Modi was accused of making communal statements, and at least 39 people were killed in a suicide car blast in Mogadishu.
A look at the headlines right now:
- DMK takes its objections about Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test to Madras High Court: The party asked for an urgent hearing of the matter.
- Congress says Narendra Modi made communal comments, will approach election panel: The AAP and CPM also criticised the prime minister for making an ‘irresponsible’ comment about a graveyard and a cremation ground.
- At least 39 people killed in car bomb blast in Mogadishu: Newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed offered a reward in exchange for information on the perpetrators.
- Make Nathuram Godse’s statement public, says Central Information Commission: Sridhar Acharyulu asked the National Archives to provide certified copies of the chargesheet and Godse’s statement within 20 days.
- Donald Trump confuses Swedes by referring to non-existent terror incident, White House scrambles: His administration clarified that he had meant ‘general trends of rising crime committed by refugees’, which he later claimed he had seen discussed on Fox News.
- Karnataka forest guard killed, four others injured while dousing fire at Bandipur National Park: Three more similar incidents were reported from the outskirts of Shettyhalli Wildlife Sanctuary and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.
- Ramdev’s Patanjali gets tax exemption because of yoga tag: Patanjali Yogpeeth won an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
- Paytm to invest Rs 600 crore by December to boost its QR code payment mode: The Noida-based firm also plans to add 10 million merchants across 650 districts over the next 10 months.
- Governor seeks report on what happened in Tamil Nadu Assembly during floor test: DMK leader MK Stalin had petitioned Vidyasagar Rao after his party was evicted during the trust vote, which had led to Palaniswami’s victory.
- Kerala film fraternity vows to stand by Malayalam actor who was molested: Three similar incidents had taken place recently in the state, actor-director Lal has claimed.