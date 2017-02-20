A biker sexually assaulted and injured a woman in Bengaluru’s HRBR Layout on February 12, India Today reported on Monday. The woman was attacked when she was walking toward her house with a friend at around 10 pm that evening. Police officers said the biker, who was wearing a helmet that covered his face, accosted them in the third block of the locality.

The biker reportedly tore up the woman’s top and injured her, officials said, according to The Times of India. He fled after the woman and her friend raised an alarm. The police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code on February 14, but they not made any arrests yet.

The city and its law enforcement agencies have come under scrutiny after several cases of sexual assault were reported in recent months. Multiple incidents of molestation were reported in the city’s MG Road and Brigade Road areas on the night of December 31. Dozens of women were left cowering behind policemen or male friends and acquaintances as crowds of men descended on them.

The cases received nationwide attention, and the National Commission for Women sought state Home Minister G Parameshwara’s resignation for derogatory remarks he made about the incident.