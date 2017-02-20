The Indore Police on Monday arrested at least six people for using genuine customer details to register Reliance Jio SIM cards and sell them at a premium, PTI reported. Police officers also seized at least 346 SIM cards including 14 activated ones and four thumb impression machines, according to the report.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amrendra Singh said the accused operated by collecting more than one thumb impression while registering a person for Reliance Jio’s service. “They would get a second SIM activated using the same person’s thumb impression,” Singh said, adding that they then sold the cards without any documentation for prices between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

Singh said investigators were checking whether the undocumented SIM cards were used in connection with any criminal case. “The role of local Reliance Jio representatives is also being investigated,” he said. The Mukhesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio allows potential customers to register for the service through their Aadhaar cards, allowing them to simplify the Know-Your-Customer process.