The Naga People’s Front on Monday elected Shurhozelie Liezietsu (above, seated) the new legislature party leader, and he is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of the state in the evening. “Shurhozelie has been unanimously elected the new legislature party leader of the NPF and also of the government,” Nagaland’s lone Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye told IANS.

“If the governor [PB Acharya] is not leaving Kohima for Arunachal Pradesh, we expect Shurhozelie to be sworn in this evening,” he said. This came one day after TR Zeliang stepped down from the post after strong protests against his government’s plan to reserve 33% seats for women in civic polls.

While announcing his decision to resign, Zeliang had said that a “new consensus leader” would be selected by his party on Monday. His resignation came came after 42 NPF legislators signed a memorandum seeking his removal from the post. The MLAs had recommended Liezietsu’s name for the top post. The NPF has 48 MLAs in the 60-member state Assembly.

On February 2, members of tribal groups went on a rampage to demand that the state government roll back the reservation for women. The civic polls were called off after two protestors were killed in police firing. Protests intensified after Zeliang refused to resign from his post following the killings.

Civic polls in the state have been held up since 2004 on the issue of 33% reservation for women, mandated by Article 243 (T) of the Constitution. Tribal groups have held that the reservations interfere with Naga customary laws and protections guaranteed to them under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.