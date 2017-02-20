Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by urging Bollywood actor and Gujarat’s brand ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan, to not promote the state’s donkeys. Referring to a Gujarat Tourism advertisement, where the actor speaks about the state’s wild ass population, Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party during his address in Rae Bareli. Gujarat is Modi’s home state.

“Ek gadhe ka vigyapan aata hai, main iss sadi ke sabse bade mahanayak se kahunge ke ab aap Gujarat ke gadhon ka prachar mat kariye [I would urge the superstar of the century to stop promoting the donkeys of Gujarat]” Yadav said.

Modi has criticised Yadav on several occasions of mismanaging the state administration. He has also spoken against the Congress-SP alliance at elections rallies in the state. On February 19, the state recorded more than 61% voter turnout during the third phase of the Assembly elections held in 69 constituencies. The results will be declared on March 11.