Accusing Narendra Modi of being against the welfare of Dalits, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday called the prime minister “Mr Negative Dalit man”, PTI reported. Her comments came hours after Modi said that BSP was “Behenji Sampatti Party”.

“Narendra means negative, Damodardas means Dalit and Modi means man,” Mayawati said while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur. “I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour,” she said.

Mayawati said Modi doesn’t know that BSP was “a movement first and then a party”. The BSP chief said she had spent her life for the welfare of minorities, especially Muslims. “I dedicated my life for the poor, deprived and Dalits…they consider me as a big sampatti [asset] for them,” she said according to The Indian Express.

Addressing a rally in Bundelkhand on Monday, Modi accused Mayawati of corruption. “BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...it is Behenji Sampatti Party now,” he said. “Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problems?”

The PM said his political rivals – the BSP and the Samajwadi Party – had come together to criticise the Centre’s demonetisation move, PTI reported. “When I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together,” he said.

Modi also referred to the reports suggesting Rs 100 crore had been deposited in Mayawati’s brother’s account soon after demonetisation. The former UP chief minister had questioned why the accounts were being checked right before the elections in the state. To this, the prime minister said, ”Arrey Behenji, discussion is not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban.”

Uttar Pradesh’s voters cast their ballot in the third phase of the ongoing Assembly elections on Sunday. The state will go to fourth phase of voting on February 23. The results will be declared on March 11.