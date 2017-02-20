A look at the headlines right now in this sector:

Paytm to invest Rs 600 crore by December to boost its QR code payment mode: The Noida-based firm also plans to add 10 million merchants across 650 districts over the next 10 months. Ramdev’s Patanjali gets tax exemption because of yoga tag: Patanjali Yogpeeth won an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Kraft Heinz withdraws $143-billion offer to acquire Unilever: It was made clear to the company that Unilever ‘did not wish to pursue a transaction’, said a Kraft spokesperson. Sensex rises 193 points, Nifty by 58 as late buying sees markets end on high note: Telecom stocks led the day’s gains on the back of several merger-related reports. Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to Rs 50,000: The cap on withdrawing cash will be removed from March 13. Microsoft, Flipkart announce strategic partnership to provide best online shopping service in India: The e-commerce website will adopt the information technology giant’s Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. 65% of IT employees not trainable in new technologies, likely to lose jobs, saysCapgemini CEO: Srinivas Kandula’s remarks came only days after advisory firm McKinsey said in a report that half of India’s IT workforce risked becoming irrelevant in 3 years.