Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced shutting of 500 state-run liquor shops, PTI reported. The total number of shut liquor shops managed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has now reached 1,000. The closure of liquor stores in the state was part of J Jayalalithaa’s poll promise when she was elected back to power in 2016.

In his first formal press address since he took over, Palaniswami said the decision was made to honour the deceased chief minister’s promise to implement prohibition in a phased manner in the state. After taking over as the CM in May 2016, Jayalalithaa’s first order was to shut 500 Tasmac outlets. There are 5,000 Tasmac shops still open in the state, reported The Times of India. Tasmac shops alone bring in an annual revenue of around Rs 26,000 crore.

Palaniswami on Monday signed five orders pertaining to the All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s poll promises. He said Jayalalithaa had already fulfilled 11 poll promises during her tenure, reported The Hindu.

Palaniswami also approved a 50% subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers and hiked the amount under the maternity scheme from Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000. Besides, the chief minister also increased the monthly allowance to unemployed youth to almost double. An order to allot Rs 85 crore for constructing 5,000 houses for fishermen was also signed by the new CM.

Addressing the shortage of drinking water following a drought in the state, Palaniswami said the government would ensure unhindered water supply in urban and rural areas. He further said he would run “Amma’s government” under the guidance of “Chinnamma” (VK Sasikala), The Hindu report said.

Palaniswami formally assumed office on Monday after he won the trust vote 122-11 against O Panneerselvam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was expelled from the Assembly for creating ruckus and the Congress had staged a walkout. However, earlier on Monday, DMK challenged the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test in the Madras High Court. The party demanded that the results of the vote be cancelled.