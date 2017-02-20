Tata Consultancy Services on Monday appointed V Ramakrishnan its chief financial officer with effect from February 21, the company said in a statement. He will be taking over from Rajesh Gopinathan, who was promoted to the post of chief executive officer and managing director in January.

The company said in its filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange that the appointment was made in a board meeting that was held on Monday. “Ramki [Ramakrishnan] has been responsible for the financial controllorship of TCS subsidiaries and branches globally and various merger and acquisitions integration initiative,” the company said. TCS also informed the BSE that Gopinathan will be taking over the reins on Tuesday.

Ramakrishnan, who has been part of TCS Finance since 1999, has served as the finance head of TCS North America for seven years, the statement added. “As we pivot to lead in a Digital world, the role of Finance becomes even more strategic,” Ramakrishnan said, adding that he was looking forward to work with Gopinathan.

Earlier in the day, the company had said that the Board of Directors had approved the proposal to buyback up to 5.61 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 2,850 apiece, PTI reported.