Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj survived an assassination attempt in capital Tripoli on Monday, AFP reported. “All the cars were armour-plated, and there were no injuries,” a spokesperson for the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord said.

The motorcade was shot at when it was passing through Tripoli’s Abu Salim district and an investigation had been launched to find out who was behind the attack, the spokesperson told Reuters. The convoy was also carrying State Council head Abdulrahman Swehli and the commander of Presidential Guard, Najmi Nakua.

Some reports suggested that two security guards were seriously injured in the attack. However, the spokesperson told Reuters that the information was not correct.