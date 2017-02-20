The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered a case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi and others based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate, ANI reported. The investigating agency also reportedly conducted raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Chennai in connection with the case.

Officials told the ANI that a case has also been filed against former CBI director AP Singh and two others. One of the raids was reportedly at a location owned by businessman Pradeep Koneru, named in the Jagan Reddy money laundering case, PTI reported.

Qureshi had left the country on October 15, 2016, despite the Enforcement Directorate issuing a Look Out notice against him. He returned in November to depose in the case.

The Income Tax department first carried out searches against Qureshi and his firm AMA Group in February 2014, after which a case was filed against him. The I-T department had found that Qureshi had 11 bank lockers in the names of his employees and associates.

The department had issued notices to Qureshi under the new Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, earlier in November 2016. A probe had led the I-T department to a few foreign assets belonging to him and his family.

