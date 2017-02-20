The big news: With 2 rounds of UP polls left, political rivals step up attack, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Employee at Bengaluru's play school allegedly assaulted 3-year-old, and Subramanian Swamy said Karthi Chidambaram has 21 secret bank accounts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi is ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’, says BSP chief Mayawati: The prime minister has earlier in the day said the BSP now stands for ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’.
- Bengaluru school employee allegedly molests three-year-old, parents say principal defending accused: The child’s parents filed a case on Friday after doctors said she was sexually abused.
- Karti Chidambaram has 21 secret bank accounts, Finance Ministry not taking action, says Subramanian Swamy: The senior BJP leader said that no agency was taking action against the Congress leader because of pressure exerted by his ‘friends in the ministry’.
- Supreme Court reserves order on referring Sabarimala ban case to Constitution bench: If the restrictions imposed by the temple were in line with the Constitution, then it will be allowed, said the bench.
- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces closure of 500 Tasmac shops on his first day in office: The government also approved 50% subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers.
- Naga People’s Front’s Shurhozelie Liezietsu set to be the new chief minister of Nagaland: He is likely to be sworn in on Wednesday.
- Former Uber employee alleges sexual harassment at workplace in blog post, company initiates probe: In her post, she said the company’s Human Resources department did not act on her accusations despite her providing evidence.
- My government managed freedom fighters in Kashmir, says former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf: He said his administration brought India to the negotiating table even on issues Delhi was unwilling to discuss.
- YouTube will remove ‘unskippable’ 30-second ads in 2018: Google said that it wanted to focus on advertising formats that ‘work well for both users and advertisers’.
- More than 1 lakh people facing famine in South Sudan because of civil war and economic crisis, says UN: It is likely to affect 1 million more people in the country, said the government.