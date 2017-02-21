Several cities and districts across Maharashtra will hold local body elections on Tuesday, with the largest focus being on Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Apart from ten civic bodies, 11 zilla parishads and 118 panchayat samitis will also hold their second phase of elections today, PTI reported. At least 1.95 crore voters are registered for the civic body elections, while more than 1.80 crore will cast their ballots in the zilla parishad and panchayat polls.

State Election Commissioner JS Saharia said the voters would be choosing from more than 17,000 candidates across the state during the local body elections. “As many as 43,160 polling booths have been set up. There will be 2.76 lakh election staff and an equal number of police personnel on the duty,” Saharia said. A total of 2,275 candidates are contesting for the 227 seats in the BMC, he added.

The elections to the BMC – India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 37,000 crore – has turned into a matter of prestige for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, who broke their alliance before the polls. The two sides, which have traded corruption accusations, are now fighting the civic polls separately for the first time in two decades. They continue to be troubled allies in the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party will be seeking to retain their base in the city and other parts of the state, DNA reported. The Congress currently has 52 seats and the NCP has 14 in the BMC. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said his party will “surprise everyone in Mumbai when the results are out”. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has said that the party will win elections to the Akola, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies. “People are fed up with [state Chief Minister Devendra] Fadnavis’ lies and inefficiency,” Malik said.

Other parties contesting the local body elections include the Raj Thackeray-led Mahashtra Navnirman Sena, the Samajwadi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The results for the polls will be announced on February 23.