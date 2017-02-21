A look at the headlines right now:

BJP, Shiv Sena in focus as local bodies across Maharashtra go to polls: The two parties have traded corruption accusations despite being allies in Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the BMC, as well as the state government. Flipkart to get on Microsoft’s cloud platform as firms announce strategic partnership: The e-commerce major will also adopt the US company’s Artificial Intelligence technology in an effort to boost its sales. As N Chandrasekaran gets ready to take charge, TCS approves share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore: The company will repurchase 5.61 crore shares at Rs 2,850 a unit, representing 24.47% of its consolidated net worth. Narendra Modi is ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’, says BSP chief Mayawati: The prime minister has earlier in the day said the BSP now stands for ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’. Karti Chidambaram has 21 secret bank accounts, Finance Ministry not taking action, says Subramanian Swamy: The senior BJP leader said that no agency was taking action against the Congress leader because of pressure exerted by his ‘friends in the ministry’. Supreme Court reserves order on referring Sabarimala ban case to Constitution bench: If the restrictions imposed by the temple were in line with the Constitution, then it will be allowed, said the bench. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces closure of 500 Tasmac shops on his first day in office: The government also approved 50% subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers. Naga People’s Front’s Shurhozelie Liezietsu set to be the new chief minister of Nagaland: He is likely to be sworn in on Wednesday. Former Uber employee alleges sexual harassment at workplace in blog post, company initiates probe: In her post, she said the company’s Human Resources department did not act on her accusations despite her providing evidence. YouTube will remove ‘unskippable’ 30-second ads in 2018: Google said that it wanted to focus on advertising formats that ‘work well for both users and advertisers’.