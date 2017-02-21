The big news: BJP-Shiv Sena square off in Maharashtra civic polls today, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Flipkart and Amazon announced as strategic partnership, and TCS approved a share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP, Shiv Sena in focus as local bodies across Maharashtra go to polls: The two parties have traded corruption accusations despite being allies in Mumbai’s municipal corporation, the BMC, as well as the state government.
- Flipkart to get on Microsoft’s cloud platform as firms announce strategic partnership: The e-commerce major will also adopt the US company’s Artificial Intelligence technology in an effort to boost its sales.
- As N Chandrasekaran gets ready to take charge, TCS approves share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore: The company will repurchase 5.61 crore shares at Rs 2,850 a unit, representing 24.47% of its consolidated net worth.
- Narendra Modi is ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man’, says BSP chief Mayawati: The prime minister has earlier in the day said the BSP now stands for ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’.
- Karti Chidambaram has 21 secret bank accounts, Finance Ministry not taking action, says Subramanian Swamy: The senior BJP leader said that no agency was taking action against the Congress leader because of pressure exerted by his ‘friends in the ministry’.
- Supreme Court reserves order on referring Sabarimala ban case to Constitution bench: If the restrictions imposed by the temple were in line with the Constitution, then it will be allowed, said the bench.
- Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces closure of 500 Tasmac shops on his first day in office: The government also approved 50% subsidy for working women to buy two-wheelers.
- Naga People’s Front’s Shurhozelie Liezietsu set to be the new chief minister of Nagaland: He is likely to be sworn in on Wednesday.
- Former Uber employee alleges sexual harassment at workplace in blog post, company initiates probe: In her post, she said the company’s Human Resources department did not act on her accusations despite her providing evidence.
- YouTube will remove ‘unskippable’ 30-second ads in 2018: Google said that it wanted to focus on advertising formats that ‘work well for both users and advertisers’.