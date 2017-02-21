The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bail petition filed by a man convicted for terrorism in the 1996 Lajpat Nagar blast case, saying that those guilty of killing innocent people needed to “forget their family ties”. Mohammad Naushad, who was convicted along with five others in the case, had sought permission to attend his daughter’s wedding, PTI reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar rejected Naushad’s contention that he had been in jail for two decades and wanted to attend the marriage. “No parole or interim bail should be granted to them to attend any family exigencies,” the bench said.

On May 21, 1996, militants from the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front detonated explosives hidden inside a stolen Maruti car in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. The blast killed 12 people. Naushad and two of his accomplices were given by a Delhi court in April 2010. However, the Delhi High Court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment and criticised the Delhi Police for “serious lapses” in its probe in the case.