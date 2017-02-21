Five people were killed after a plane crashed into the storage area of a shopping mall in Melbourne shortly after take off, Reuters reported. The twin-engine light aircraft took off from Essendon Airport and suffered an engine failure, crashing into the roof of Direct Factory Outlet shopping centre at the end of the runway at 9 am.

Victoria State Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane said there were five people on board and it “looks like nobody’s survived the crash”. Flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended. The mall has been shut to allow investigations, which will be carried out by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The Beechcraft B200 King Air aircraft was a charter flight and was headed to King Island Tasmania’s north-west coast, reported Australia’s 9News. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said this was the “worst single aviation accident the state had seen in 30 years”.

Around 90 firefighters doused the flames and the emergency management commissioner said psychological support will be provided to those who witnessed the crash and to the emergency services personnel, The Guardian reported.