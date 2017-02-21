The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old woman near the city’s Hauz Khas village on Saturday night. On Monday, police said they had identified the woman’s assailant as well as his friend who was reportedly with him before the assault took place, The Indian Express reported. However, it was not clear if officers had arrested either of the two men they had identified.

Joint Commissioner of Police RP Upadhyay had said the accused in the case lived near the spot where he allegedly assaulted the 24-year-old. “We hope to arrest him soon,” he had said, according to Hindustan Times. Investigators were also looking out for men with head injuries after the woman said she hit her assailant on his head with a stone.

The 24-year-old, who lives in South Delhi, was on her way home from a gathering in Hauz Khas village when the man approached her. He told her his vehicle was parked a little way away, near the deer park in the vicinity, but led her elsewhere and assaulted her, the police said. She registered a complaint with the police the same night.