The Border Security Force said it had killed one militant in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an encounter on Tuesday, ANI reported. However, two militants managed to flee. After an early morning search on Tuesday, the BSF found an AK-47 rifle and six loaded magazines from the body of the militant, PTI reported. A black bag containing another loaded AK magazine, one night-vision monocular and some food items were also found.

BSF troops had detected a suspicious movement on Monday night, after which they organised an “effective and calibrated fire”, said BSF Jammu Frontier Director General D Pareekh. An exchange of fire followed for about 30 minutes, during which one militant was killed.

Other militants may have taken advantage of the jungle and escaped, unidentified officials told PTI. “An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops.”