The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday forwarded the Delhi Police’s request for a Red Corner Notice to the Interpol against controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, PTI reported. Confidential documents belonging to the Defence Ministry were recovered from Bhandari’s residence during an Income Tax raid in April 2016.

Bhandari is believed to be in London – a CNN-News18 reporter claimed to have spotted him there. The Income Tax department had seized his passport last year to ensure that he did not travel abroad. However, investigating agencies believe he fled to London via Nepal, News18 added. The government may seek Nepal’s help to have more stringent checks on people against whom look-out notices are issued in India, The Hindu reported.

Central Board of Direct Taxes officials have prepared a list of properties belonging to Bhandari and his associates, including properties located in south Delhi and in Gurgaon, The Times of India reported. A case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate was also filed against Bhandari earlier in February.

Bhandari was already under scanner of the ED and the I-T Department for allegedly holding benami property in London before the searches were conducted at his residence, IANS reported. During the raids, papers including those related to the proposal to buy mid-air refuellers, were found at his residence. Bhandari is also suspected to be involved in the Indian Air Force’s Rs 4,000 crore-purchase of basic trainer aircraft, the deal for which was signed during the United Progressive Alliance government’s term in 2012.