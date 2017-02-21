The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested the JP Singh, a former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, in connection with a corruption case. Singh was accused of accepting a bribe while investigating the Indian Premier League betting scandal as well as a Rs 5,000-crore money laundering case against an alleged hawala operator Afroz Fatta.

The CBI had claimed that Singh and other ED officials had accepted “huge illegal gratification from the accused and suspect person,” NDTV had reported. The agency had registered the case against Singh in 2015 based on a complaint from the Finance Ministry. Singh’s offices in Ahmedabad were searched in September of that year.