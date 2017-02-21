A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai records 16.40% voter turnout in early voting during civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, although some were not able to find their names on electoral lists. Doctor accused in Chhattisgarh sterilisation tragedy let off by High Court: The bench said the investigators did not have the necessary sanction from the state government required to prosecute a public servant. Donald Trump picks Lieutenant General HR McMaster as new national security adviser: ‘I will do everything I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people,’ the military officer said. Hafiz Saeed can pose a ‘serious threat’ to Pakistan, says country’s defence minister: At a security conference in Munich, Khawaja Asif said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was ‘arrested in the larger interest of the country’. Ex-ED official who probed IPL betting scam arrested for allegedly accepting bribes: JP Singh also led investigations into a Rs 5,000-crore money laundering case against hawala dealer Afroz Fatta. India has the capability to develop a space station, says ISRO chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project. CBI sends Red Corner Notice request to Interpol against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: The controversial defence middleman allegedly fled to London via Nepal. BSF says it has foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, killed one militant: An AK-47 rifle, one night-vision monocular and six loaded magazines were found at the site. Olive Ridley turtles laid a record 3.55 lakh eggs off Odisha’s coast this year, says Forest department: Speedboats have been deployed to restrict the entry of fishing trawlers along the stretch. Uber hires former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations: In an email to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said women made up only 15% of the company’s engineering, product management and scientist workforce.