The big news: 16.40% voter turnout in Mumbai as BMC elections continue, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: A Chhattisgarh doctor who allegedly performed illegal sterilisation surgeries was released, and Donald Trump picked a new US NSA.
- Mumbai records 16.40% voter turnout in early voting during civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, although some were not able to find their names on electoral lists.
- Doctor accused in Chhattisgarh sterilisation tragedy let off by High Court: The bench said the investigators did not have the necessary sanction from the state government required to prosecute a public servant.
- Donald Trump picks Lieutenant General HR McMaster as new national security adviser: ‘I will do everything I can to advance and protect the interests of the American people,’ the military officer said.
- Hafiz Saeed can pose a ‘serious threat’ to Pakistan, says country’s defence minister: At a security conference in Munich, Khawaja Asif said the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief was ‘arrested in the larger interest of the country’.
- Ex-ED official who probed IPL betting scam arrested for allegedly accepting bribes: JP Singh also led investigations into a Rs 5,000-crore money laundering case against hawala dealer Afroz Fatta.
- India has the capability to develop a space station, says ISRO chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project.
- CBI sends Red Corner Notice request to Interpol against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: The controversial defence middleman allegedly fled to London via Nepal.
- BSF says it has foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, killed one militant: An AK-47 rifle, one night-vision monocular and six loaded magazines were found at the site.
- Olive Ridley turtles laid a record 3.55 lakh eggs off Odisha’s coast this year, says Forest department: Speedboats have been deployed to restrict the entry of fishing trawlers along the stretch.
- Uber hires former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations: In an email to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said women made up only 15% of the company’s engineering, product management and scientist workforce.