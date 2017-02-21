At least five civilians were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday in three bomb blasts at a local court in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Dawn reported. Three suicide attackers were also killed in the incident, which took place in the Tangi bazaar area in the Charsadda district.

Two policemen were killed in the attack, reported Samaa TV. An emergency has been declared in the area where the incident took place. Pakistani Taliban’s Jamaat-ur-Ahrar has claimed the attack.

The three attackers threw hand grenades and started firing after entering the premises of the court through the main gate. Two of the attackers were killed in retaliatory firing by the security forces. The third bomber blew himself up.

A string of bombings have taken place in Pakistan in the past week, killing more than 100 people. On February 13, a suicide blast on Lahore’s Mall road killed 13 people. Banned militant outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed the responsibility. At least 85 people were killed in a suicide attack on the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Shrine in Sehwan on February 16, and the Islamic State group had claimed to be behind the carnage.