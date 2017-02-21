The Haryana Police on Monday night booked a Rohtak-based man who allegedly said that he would behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported Hindustan Times. Sombir, who was addressing a large audience from the Jat community on Sunday, had said, “If you say, we will behead Modi, but won’t let you down.” The police registered a case against him for sedition and promoting enmity between groups.

While Sombir defended himself by saying that protesters often make such statements, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti President Yashpal Malik said the intention behind the rally was to hold a peaceful protest. Members of the Jat community had gathered in Rohtak to demand 10% reservation in educational institutions and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes category. On Sunday, the Jat community observed “Balidan Divas” in memory of those who lost their lives in the agitation in 2016.

Meanwhile, the second round of discussions between the protesters and the government on Monday failed to provide any breakthroughs. However, the government has agreed to form a four-member panel to look into the various demands of the community. Apart from reservations, the Jats are also demanding the release of those who were jailed and the withdrawal of cases registered against those who participated in last year’s agitation.

With the talks failing to break the ice, the protesters have now planned to mark February 26 as “Black Day”. They will also hold a national-level rally in Delhi on March 2 and submit a memorandum to President Pranab Mukherjee. If their demands are still not met, they will gherao Parliament after Holi. “From March 1, the protesters will not cooperate with the government. no one will pay power, water bills and instalment of loans that they owe to the government,” Malik told PTI.

Haryana had faced violent protests from February 18 to 23, during which 30 people were killed and more than 300 were injured. Rohtak and its neighbouring districts of Sonepat and Jhajjar were the worst affected by the Jat quota stir. Delhi, too, had felt the effects of the agitation, after Jat members brought their protest to Munak Canal, the national Capital’s main source of water.