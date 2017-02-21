Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said Jio had reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days. “This is an unprecedented level of acceptance for any technology company anywhere,” he said. As its New Year offer comes to an end in March, Ambani announced several benefits for the existing customers.

Ambani announced that a new Jio Prime offer will kick-in soon after the New Year offer ends. Existing Jio members and those who will subscribe before March 31 will be eligible for Jio prime membership at a cost of Rs 99. Prime members will be able to continue using Jio New Year offer at Rs 303 per month for until March 2018. Users can subscribe to prime membership from March 1.

Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free. “There will be no roaming charges, no hidden charges and no blackout days,” he said.

Jio has added nearly seven customers on its network every second of every day on an average, said Ambani. “Jio users consumed more than a 100 crore GB of data per month on the Jio network. That’s more than 3.3 crore GB a day,” Ambani said, adding that it “conceived to be a steadfast partner in our digital transformation”. Ambani said lakhs of customers have done mobile number portability and had moved to Jio. “I hope more customers will choose Jio and make it their permanent home,” he said.

Ambani said India has now become the No. 1 country in the world for mobile data usage and added that in the coming months, the company will double its data capacity. By the end of 2017, Jio will be present in every village of the country, Ambani added.

at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day #100MillionOnJio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 21, 2017