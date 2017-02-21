Facebook will soon roll out Snapchat-like stories feature in WhatsApp. App users can add stories on their WhatsApp status and just like Snapchat or Instagram stories, the post will reportedly disappear after 24 hours.

The update has been launched only in Netherlands and France for now, however, it will eventually be made live in all countries soon, Mashable reported. “We are rolling out an update to status, which allows you to share photos and videos with your friends and contacts on WhatsApp in an easy and secure way... Even your status updates are end-to-end encrypted,” said WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum. The update coincides with WhatsApp’s eight anniversary.

Users will have to update their app and then they will be able to see the new status tab. The photo for the status can be taken on WhatsApp in-app camera to which text or emojis can be added, The Verge reported. Users can also reply to their friends’ WhatsApp status from the post.

Facebook had acquired WhatsApp in 2014. The social media giant bought Instagram in 2012 and introduced Instagram stories in August 2016. In just five months, it has more than 150 million daily users. In January 2017, it was reported that Facebook had rolled out its own timeline-topping Facebook Stories service in Ireland for trials.