A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free. As N Chandrasekaran gets ready to take charge, TCS approves share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore: The company will repurchase 5.61 crore shares at Rs 2,850 a unit, representing 24.47% of its consolidated net worth. Uber hires former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations: In an email to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said women made up only 15% of the company’s engineering, product management and scientist workforce. Flipkart to get on Microsoft’s cloud platform as firms announce strategic partnership: The e-commerce major will also adopt the US company’s Artificial Intelligence technology in an effort to boost its sales. Facebook introduces story feature for WhatsApp status: The update coincides with the messaging application’s eight anniversary. Indian markets close at five-month high: But telecom firm shares plunged after Reliance Jio announced its data tariff plans. Income Tax department to launch phase two of ‘Operation Clean Money’ in March: Two data analytics firms will reportedly be hired to study bank account deposits before and after the demonetisation launch.