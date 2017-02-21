The business wrap: Reliance Jio reports 100 million subscriptions in 170 days, and six other stories
Other headlines: TCS approved share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore, and Uber hired former US attorney general to investigate sexual harassment cases.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free.
- As N Chandrasekaran gets ready to take charge, TCS approves share buyback worth Rs 16,000 crore: The company will repurchase 5.61 crore shares at Rs 2,850 a unit, representing 24.47% of its consolidated net worth.
- Uber hires former US Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations: In an email to employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said women made up only 15% of the company’s engineering, product management and scientist workforce.
- Flipkart to get on Microsoft’s cloud platform as firms announce strategic partnership: The e-commerce major will also adopt the US company’s Artificial Intelligence technology in an effort to boost its sales.
- Facebook introduces story feature for WhatsApp status: The update coincides with the messaging application’s eight anniversary.
- Indian markets close at five-month high: But telecom firm shares plunged after Reliance Jio announced its data tariff plans.
- Income Tax department to launch phase two of ‘Operation Clean Money’ in March: Two data analytics firms will reportedly be hired to study bank account deposits before and after the demonetisation launch.