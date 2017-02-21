India’s stand-in captain Harmanpreet Kaur (41 from 41 balls) led a last-ball win against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup qualifiers final on Tuesday at Colombo. The Indians were set a target of 245, and stumbled in the chase after Deepti Sharma (71) and Mona Meshram (59) set a solid start with a 124-run stand for the second wicket.

With the win, India kept their unblemished record in the World Cup qualifiers – they have won each one of their eight games.

The South Africans put up a much better batting display than their earlier outing against the Indians. Their top-order batsmen chipped in, with opener Lizelle Lee (37 from 31) giving her side a blazing start. Mignon du Preez (40) and captain Dane van Niekerk (37) chipped in with useful contributions in the middle-order. Sune Luus’s late burst (35 from 29) took her side to a competitive score.

India needed 101 from 105 balls with eight wickets in hand when Deepti Sharma was dismissed, but the side’s middle-order fell under pressure, losing three wickets in the space of four balls as the match headed towards a tight finish. India needed 12 from the last two overs, but the impressive Marizanne Kapp conceded three runs from it. Harmanpreet Kaur played out three dot balls before hitting a six off the last ball from medium-pacer Marcia Letsoalo. Harmanpreet and No.11 batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad then scampered for a couple of runs in the final delivery of the match to seal their win.

