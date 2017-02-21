All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader VK Sasikala will have to spend 13 months more in jail if she cannot pay the Rs 10-crore fine imposed by the Supreme Court, reported PTI. Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parapanna Agrahara prison, had earlier spent 21 days in jail after she was conviction by a trial court in September 2014. Out of the four years’ jail term awarded to Sasikala, she now has to spend three years and 11 months more in jail.

Prison Superintendent Krishna Kumar told PTI on Tuesday that the AIADMK leader will have to shell out the fine. “If she fails to pay the punitive amount imposed by the Supreme Court, she will have to serve 13 more months in the jail,” he added.

Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case on February 14. Apart from her, her sister-in-law Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran were also convicted of amassing wealth of around Rs 65 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income. The apex court awarded four years’ jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore on each of them.

Sasikala had made several demands before going to the prison, such as 24-hour hot water facility, a separate cell, a western toilet and a television. However, a judge has denied all her demands.

Prisons Superintendent Kumar said that all three convicts were “getting the same treatment in the jail as others”. He told PTI that Sasikala and Illavarasi, who are lodged in the women’s block, and Sudhakaran were being served food prepared in the jail. He added that prison doctors were regularly coming for check-ups and giving them any medicines necessary.