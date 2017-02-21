A look at the headlines right now:

Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free. Pakistan cancels licences of 44 weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed and others: The Punjab Home Department cited ‘security reasons’ for the step. Mumbai records 52.16% voter turnout for civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, though some were not able to find their names on electoral lists. Sasikala will spend one more year in jail if she does not pay Rs 10-crore fine: The prison’s superintendent said that all the three convicts were ‘getting the same treatment in the jail as others’. JNU student Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College cancelled after ABVP protests turn violent: Former JNU students’ union vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora had been invited to address a seminar on Wednesday. India has the capability to develop a space station, says Isro chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project. Pilot of incommunicado Jet Airways flight was apparently asleep, the other chose wrong frequency: Neither of them could be contacted on the universal emergency frequency, 121.5 MHz, as the second pilot had kept his headset at a very low volume. India beat South Africa by one wicket in Women’s World Cup Qualifiers final: India’s stand-in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit eight runs from the last two balls to take her team home. Smriti Irani’s board exam results not to be inspected, rules Delhi High Court: The Central Board of Secondary Examination had moved the court, arguing that the marksheets were ‘personal information’. Legendary jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, ‘godfather of fusion’, dies at 73: He had collaborated with jazz greats Miles Davis, Gary Burton and Chet Baker during his career.