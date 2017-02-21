The big news: Mukesh Ambani announces more offers for Jio customers, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Pakistan revoked licences of 44 weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed, and more than a million people couldn't vote in the Mumbai civic body polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free.
- Pakistan cancels licences of 44 weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed and others: The Punjab Home Department cited ‘security reasons’ for the step.
- Mumbai records 52.16% voter turnout for civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, though some were not able to find their names on electoral lists.
- Sasikala will spend one more year in jail if she does not pay Rs 10-crore fine: The prison’s superintendent said that all the three convicts were ‘getting the same treatment in the jail as others’.
- JNU student Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College cancelled after ABVP protests turn violent: Former JNU students’ union vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora had been invited to address a seminar on Wednesday.
- India has the capability to develop a space station, says Isro chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project.
- Pilot of incommunicado Jet Airways flight was apparently asleep, the other chose wrong frequency: Neither of them could be contacted on the universal emergency frequency, 121.5 MHz, as the second pilot had kept his headset at a very low volume.
- India beat South Africa by one wicket in Women’s World Cup Qualifiers final: India’s stand-in skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit eight runs from the last two balls to take her team home.
- Smriti Irani’s board exam results not to be inspected, rules Delhi High Court: The Central Board of Secondary Examination had moved the court, arguing that the marksheets were ‘personal information’.
- Legendary jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, ‘godfather of fusion’, dies at 73: He had collaborated with jazz greats Miles Davis, Gary Burton and Chet Baker during his career.