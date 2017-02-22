The vice president of the Congress unit in Bihar resigned from the post on Tuesday after being accused of molesting the minor daughter of a former state minister who is a Dalit. Brajesh Pandey was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act three weeks ago.

However, Pandey claimed innocence in a letter to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ashok Kumar Choudhary. “There is a conspiracy to trap me by making dirty allegations against me. When the girl video-recorded her statement before the police, she did not name me,” he said in the letter, according to The Indian Express. Pandey’s resignation has been accepted.

The incident had taken place in August last year. Initially, four others were booked in connection with the case on December 22. “Based on the supervision note of women’s cell DSP [Deputy Superintendent of Police] Mamata Kalyani, we named Congress leader Brajesh Pandey in the FIR three weeks ago,” Inspector General, Criminal Investigation Department (weaker sections), Anil Kishore Yadav told The Indian Express.

The main accused, Nikhil Priyadarshi, is the son of retired IAS officer Krishna Bihari Prasad Sinha. The girl alleged that Priyadarshi, his father and a few of his friends, sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage, reported The Times of India. All the accused are absconding. The police said that more people could be connected with the case.

Pandey’s resignation came on a day when the girl threatened to immolate herself. Speaking to a local TV channel in Patna, the complainant said that she even met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but no arrest has been made so far. “I will immolate myself if I do not get justice,” she added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded a judicial investigation into the matter as well as the immediate arrest of all accused, according to DNA.