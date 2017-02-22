A look at the headlines right now:

NSG bid and Masood Azhar’s ban remain key issues as India, China gear up for strategic talks: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will meet Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday. Bihar Congress vice president resigns after being accused of molesting a minor Dalit girl: Brajesh Pandey was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act three weeks ago. Donald Trump broadens crackdown on illegal immigrants, but plans to go easy on children: He is likely to keep in place protections for minors who were brought into the country by their parents, a category known as ‘dreamers’. Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free. Britain might expedite India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya: The external affairs ministry said both governments have decided to strengthen ‘legal cooperation’ in the case. Pakistan cancels licences of 44 weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed and others: The Punjab Home Department cited ‘security reasons’ for the step. Mumbai records 52.16% voter turnout for civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, though some were not able to find their names on electoral lists. Sasikala will spend one more year in jail if she does not pay Rs 10-crore fine: The prison’s superintendent said that all the three convicts were ‘getting the same treatment in the jail as others’. JNU student Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College cancelled after ABVP protests turn violent: Former JNU students’ union vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora had been invited to address a seminar on Wednesday. India has the capability to develop a space station, says Isro chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project.