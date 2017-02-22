The big news: Focus on Masood Azhar, NSG as India, China hold talks today, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The Bihar vice president for the Congress resigned over molestation charges, and Donald Trump widened his crackdown on illegal immigrants.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NSG bid and Masood Azhar’s ban remain key issues as India, China gear up for strategic talks: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will meet Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.
- Bihar Congress vice president resigns after being accused of molesting a minor Dalit girl: Brajesh Pandey was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act three weeks ago.
- Donald Trump broadens crackdown on illegal immigrants, but plans to go easy on children: He is likely to keep in place protections for minors who were brought into the country by their parents, a category known as ‘dreamers’.
- Mukesh Ambani says Jio reached 100 million subscribers in 170 days, announces Prime membership offer: Domestic voice calls to any network will continue to remain free.
- Britain might expedite India’s request to extradite Vijay Mallya: The external affairs ministry said both governments have decided to strengthen ‘legal cooperation’ in the case.
- Pakistan cancels licences of 44 weapons issued to Hafiz Saeed and others: The Punjab Home Department cited ‘security reasons’ for the step.
- Mumbai records 52.16% voter turnout for civic body elections: Several celebrities and politicians were among those who cast their vote, though some were not able to find their names on electoral lists.
- Sasikala will spend one more year in jail if she does not pay Rs 10-crore fine: The prison’s superintendent said that all the three convicts were ‘getting the same treatment in the jail as others’.
- JNU student Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College cancelled after ABVP protests turn violent: Former JNU students’ union vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora had been invited to address a seminar on Wednesday.
- India has the capability to develop a space station, says Isro chairman: AS Kiran Kumar said the country needed long-term thinking as well as policy and funding support to realise the project.