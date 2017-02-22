Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is expected to raise the two key issues of India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group membership bid and a possible ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar when he meets China’s Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday. The top diplomats will hold the first round of the upgraded strategic dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, which also happens to be the former residence of Mao Zedong.

However, experts are apprehensive about any consensus in both the cases, reported Hindustan Times. China has continually opposed India’s bid for membership to the NSG. Beijing has maintained that India’s application will be considered only after the NSG finalises rules on granting membership to countries that are not signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. On the Masood Azhar matter, China last week had said that there was no consensus among UN Security Council members and India is yet to provide any “solid evidence” against the alleged Pathankot attack mastermind.

Jaishankar has also hinted that India’s may question certain aspects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through disputed areas in Kashmir, reported The Times of India. China, on its part, may raise the issue of India’s reluctance towards President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met China’s State Councillor Yang Jiechi in Beijing. He was India’s longest-serving envoy to China between 2009 and 2013.

An expert from Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences told Hindustan Times that the talks may lead to a better understanding between the two countries. “It is much needed at this point of time for the healthy development of China-India relationship,” Guo Suiyuan said.