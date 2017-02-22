The working president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MK Stalin, and others on Wednesday launched a day-long fast across Tamil Nadu, demanding that the governor order a second floor test in the Assembly. Apart from Stalin and DMK cadres, leaders of its allies like the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League are also taking part in the hunger strike, reported The Hindu.

The DMK had alleged that the trust vote held on February 18 for Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to prove his majority was illegal and was conducted in an “undemocratic” manner, reported India Today. They accused Speaker P Dhanapal of favouring the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during the floor test.

The party has also submitted a letter to Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary AMP Jamaludeen for a no-confidence motion against Speaker P Dhanapal, reported PTI. “During the session on 18 February, the Speaker acted with ulterior motives,” said Stalin.

Earlier, Stalin had met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to lodge a complaint after DMK legislators were evicted from the Assembly during the trust vote. After the party members were expelled, the Congress had walked out, resulting in a clear win for Palaniswami. Palaniswami won 122-11 in the floor test. However, the legitimacy of the vote is now being questioned.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court adjourned a plea filed by the DMK, asking for the floor test results to be cancelled. The court, which asked the petitioners to submit videos of the ruckus in Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 18, will take up the matter again on February 27, reported ANI. Amid all of this, Stalin told The Hindu that he will approach the president on Thursday.

Palaniswami was appointed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief VK Sasikala’s successor after she was convicted in an illegal assets case. The political crisis in the state started when former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had revolted against Sasikala, who was set to become chief minister before she was convicted.