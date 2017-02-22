Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that an Indian doctor who had been abducted by the Islamic State group in Libya had been rescued. Swaraj tweeted that Ramamurthy Kosanam had been found, but had suffered a bullet injury. “We are bringing him to India shortly,” she said.

“With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there,” Swaraj said. “I appreciate the work done by our mission.” Kosanam, who hails from the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, was abducted by the militant group nearly 18 months ago. In September 2016, two other Indians held captive by the group were released.

In 2014, 39 Indian workers were abducted by the same group from the Iraqi city of Mosul. Around 2,000 Indians are reported to be in Libya as of September 2016 despite several government advisories. The country, which is in the midst of a civil war, is also fighting Islamic State forces.

We have rescued Dr.Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr.Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury. We are bringing him to India shortly. 1/ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 21, 2017