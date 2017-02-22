The chief executive officer of digital payment platform FreeCharge, Govind Rajan, has resigned from the company, officials from the Snapdeal subsidiary told Economic Times. However, Rajan did not state the exact reason of his resignation. “Govind [Rajan] has brought incredible energy and focus in growing FreeCharge... I am sure he will bring the same level of passion and resolve to whatever he chooses next,” said Kunal Bahl, chief executive of FreeCharge parent firm Jasper Infotech.

Former Housing.com CEO, Jason Kothari, will oversee the business operations of FreeCharge for the time being. Kothari had joined Snapdeal in January as the chief strategy and investment officer. Before that he was the vice chairperson of Valiant Entertainment, reported MoneyControl.

Rajan had first joined Jasper Infotech in July 2015. He was the chief strategy officer at Snapdeal before took over the top job at Freecharge in May last year. Before Jasper Infotech, Rajan had worked with Bharti’s B2C unit and Airtel Money.

Like Flipkart, Snapdeal has also faced the steady exit of its top executives. In May last year, Snapdeal’s product head Anand Chandrasekaran moved to Facebook. It was followed by Abhishek Kumar, who led Jasper’s corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, Shopo head Sandeep Komaravelly and Tony Navin, who headed Snapdeal’s partnerships and strategic initiatives.

Snapdeal had acquired FreeCharge for $400 million (Rs 2,661 crore approximately) in 2015. It was considered to be the biggest merger and acquisition deal in the Indian digital market.