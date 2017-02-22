The big news: No plans to print new Rs 1,000 notes, says Centre, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The DMK began a hunger strike for a fresh vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and Malaysia named two new suspects in Kim Jong-nam's murder.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, focus on supply of Rs 500 notes, says Shaktikanta Das: It had been reported that the RBI was considering introducing a new series of the larger denomination, which was demonetised on November 8, 2016.
- DMK launches hunger strike to demand fresh floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Meanwhile, the rival factions of the AIADMK entered a fresh row on how to celebrate late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s birthday.
- North Korea embassy official among two new suspects in Kim Jong-nam killing: Meanwhile, the police chief said that the two women who were arrested earlier were aware that it was a poison attack.
- AIIMS administration sacks senior resident doctor in connection with nurse’s death: The institution will also serve a show cause notice to a consulting doctor of obstetrics and gynaecology for not being available for an emergency surgery.
- Donald Trump broadens crackdown on illegal immigrants, but plans to go easy on children: He is likely to keep in place protections for minors who were brought into the country by their parents, a category known as ‘dreamers’.
- Indian doctor abducted by Islamic State in Libya has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said all six Indians who had been kidnapped in the country were safe now.
- NSG bid and Masood Azhar’s ban remain key issues as India, China gear up for strategic talks: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will meet Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.
- Average pay rise for Indian employees this year will be 9.5%, suggests survey of 1,000 companies: The Aon Hewitt study said this is lower than the previous year because of political and economic changes including Brexit, the US elections and demonetisation.
- Air Force sergeant, wife arrested in Punjab for murdering colleague who had gone missing: The couple had chopped up Vipin Shukla’s body and packed it into 16 polythene bags.
- JNU asks students to end administrative block ‘siege’, accuses them of spreading misinformation: The university’s management also reprimanded the Teacher’s Association for taking the issue out of its campus instead of approaching them.