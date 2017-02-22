A look at the headlines right now:

No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, focus on supply of Rs 500 notes, says Shaktikanta Das: It had been reported that the RBI was considering introducing a new series of the larger denomination, which was demonetised on November 8, 2016. DMK launches hunger strike to demand fresh floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly: Meanwhile, the rival factions of the AIADMK entered a fresh row on how to celebrate late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s birthday. North Korea embassy official among two new suspects in Kim Jong-nam killing: Meanwhile, the police chief said that the two women who were arrested earlier were aware that it was a poison attack. AIIMS administration sacks senior resident doctor in connection with nurse’s death: The institution will also serve a show cause notice to a consulting doctor of obstetrics and gynaecology for not being available for an emergency surgery. Donald Trump broadens crackdown on illegal immigrants, but plans to go easy on children: He is likely to keep in place protections for minors who were brought into the country by their parents, a category known as ‘dreamers’. Indian doctor abducted by Islamic State in Libya has been rescued, says Sushma Swaraj: The external affairs minister said all six Indians who had been kidnapped in the country were safe now. NSG bid and Masood Azhar’s ban remain key issues as India, China gear up for strategic talks: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will meet Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday. Average pay rise for Indian employees this year will be 9.5%, suggests survey of 1,000 companies: The Aon Hewitt study said this is lower than the previous year because of political and economic changes including Brexit, the US elections and demonetisation. Air Force sergeant, wife arrested in Punjab for murdering colleague who had gone missing: The couple had chopped up Vipin Shukla’s body and packed it into 16 polythene bags. JNU asks students to end administrative block ‘siege’, accuses them of spreading misinformation: The university’s management also reprimanded the Teacher’s Association for taking the issue out of its campus instead of approaching them.