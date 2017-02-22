President of the Nagaland People’s Front Shurhozelie Liezeitsu (above right) was sworn in as the state’s new chief minister on Wednesday. The NPF forms a major part of the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland front in the state, with 48 members of the 60-seat Assembly. Eleven ministers were also sworn in with Liezietsu.

TR Zeliang (above left) had stepped down from the post after strong protests against his government’s plan to reserve 33% seats for women in civic polls. While announcing his decision to resign, Zeliang had said that a “new consensus leader” would be selected by his party on Monday. His resignation came after 42 NPF legislators signed a memorandum seeking his removal from the post. The MLAs had recommended Liezietsu’s name for chief minister.

Liezietsu is not a member of the Assembly, and will need to be elected within six months.

Earlier reports had suggested the NPF would nominate Nagaland’s lone member of Parliament, Neiphiu Rio, to be chief minister.

On February 2, members of tribal groups went on a rampage to demand that the state government roll back the reservation for women. The civic polls were called off after two protestors were killed in police firing. Protests intensified after Zeliang refused to resign from his post following the killings.

Civic polls in the state have been held up since 2004 on the issue of 33% reservation for women, mandated by Article 243 (T) of the Constitution. Tribal groups have held that the reservations interfere with Naga customary laws and protections guaranteed to them under Article 371(A) of the Constitution.