Reports of fake Rs 2,000 notes being dispensed from a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar have surfaced, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. Officials are investigating the case where notes reportedly bearing a stamp from the “Children Bank of India” instead of the Reserve Bank of India and several other flaws were dispensed from an ATM machine, the English daily reported.

The fake notes had the words “Guaranteed by the Children’s Government” instead of the “Guaranteed by the Central Government” mark as well as a “Churan label” and “PK” logo instead of other authentic currency markings, the report said.

Police officials reportedly told the publication that a call centre employee, identified as Rohit, had registered a complaint with them after receiving four fake currency notes on February 6. He noticed discrepancies including, “I promise to pay the bearer two thousand coupons” and “Serial number 000000”. A sub-inspector, who visited the ATM after the employee alerted the police, also received a fake note when he withdrew Rs 2,000, Hindustan Times reported.

The bank said it was investigating the matter.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre had decided to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to weed out corruption and black money from the market. New Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes were then issued.