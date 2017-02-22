The business wrap: RIL shares up after news of Jio’s tariff changes, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: The Rs 1,000 note will not be re-introduced, and a Delhi ATM dispensed fake Rs 1,000 notes.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex rises 103 points, Nifty by 19 as markets close higher for sixth straight session: Reliance Industries Limited was the day’s biggest gainer, climbing 11.17% to its highest levels since June, 2009, by the end of the day.
- No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, focus on supply of Rs 500 notes, says Shaktikanta Das: It had been reported that the RBI was considering introducing a new series of the larger denomination, which was demonetised on November 8, 2016.
- SBI ATM dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ stamp in Delhi: Officials said they are investigating the matter after currency bearing ‘serial number 000000’ were dispensed.
- Average pay rise for Indian employees this year will be 9.5%, suggests survey of 1,000 companies: The Aon Hewitt study said this is lower than the previous year because of political and economic changes including Brexit, the US elections and demonetisation.
- FreeCharge CEO Govind Rajan resigns within nine months of joining: Former Housing.com executive Jason Kothari will oversee the business operations at the digital payment platform for the time being.
- Snapdeal founders take 100% pay cut; admit errors in strategy: They have also said that the company would be downsizing as part of its attempts to turn profitable.
- ‘India needs to create a bad bank quickly’: Arvind Subramanian says addressing banks’ bad loans is the top priority of the government.