After a playschool employee was arrested for allegedly assaulting a three-year-old child in Bengaluru, more parents have made allegations of assault and registered complaints with the Bengaluru police, reported The Hindu. Marathahalli police in Bengaluru said six more cases were registered on Tuesday.

The accused, Manjunath, was arrested on Friday after the three-year-old child’s parents registered a complaint with the police. Now, several other children have informed their parents of having been assaulted by Manjunath, reported The News Minute. One of the children revealed that she had informed her teacher that she was assaulted by Manju. However, the teacher let him off with only a warning. Some parents have also alleged that Manjunath would always volunteer to take the children to the washroom.

Two members of the school management and another staff member were arrested by the Bengaluru police for not complying with the Karnataka State Child Protection Policy, The Hindu reported. The preschool allegedly did not have a Child Protection Committee to oversee safety of children on their premises. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took up the complaint suo motu and are investigating.

The first incident surfaced after the three-year-old child complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a doctor, who told the parents that she may have been sexually abused. Police was booked under sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.