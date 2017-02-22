The big news: Many injured in ABVP-AISA student clashes at Ramjas College, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: S Jaishankar says the ‘burden of proof’ of Masood Azhar’s crimes is not on India, and Shurhozelie Liezietsu took over as Nagaland’s new CM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ABVP and AISA clash during protest against cancellation of Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College: More than 20 students and a few journalists were injured in the incident.
- ‘Burden of proof’ of Masood Azhar’s crimes not on us, India tells China: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met China’s Executive Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.
- NPF chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu takes over as Nagaland’s new chief minister: Eleven ministers were also sworn in with the 81-year-old.
- Amit Shah tells voters to get rid of ‘Kasab’ – Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP: The Bharatiya Janata Party President said his political rivals handed out freebies on the basis of people’s caste and religion.
- SBI ATM dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ stamp in Delhi, says report: Officials said they are investigating the matter after currency bearing ‘serial number 000000’ were dispensed.
- Snapdeal founders to take 100% pay cut and let go of several staffers as part of profitability plan: Media reports said the e-commerce portal will lay off around 600 employees.
- More complaints against school staffer accused of molesting 3-year-old in Bengaluru: Marathahalli police said six additional cases were registered with them on Tuesday.
- FreeCharge CEO Govind Rajan resigns within nine months of joining: Former Housing.com executive Jason Kothari will oversee the business operations at the digital payment platform for the time being.
- Commissioner orders inquiry after Kerala couple’s video exposed cops’ moral policing: The state police chief’s Facebook post said the department was a law enforcement agency not a ‘moral keeper of society’.
- Four former police officials given life imprisonment in 1996 Ghaziabad fake encounter case: Another accused, constable Ranbir Singh, had died during the course of the trial.