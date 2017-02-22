A look at the headlines right now:

ABVP and AISA clash during protest against cancellation of Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College: More than 20 students and a few journalists were injured in the incident. ‘Burden of proof’ of Masood Azhar’s crimes not on us, India tells China: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met China’s Executive Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday. NPF chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu takes over as Nagaland’s new chief minister: Eleven ministers were also sworn in with the 81-year-old. Amit Shah tells voters to get rid of ‘Kasab’ – Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP: The Bharatiya Janata Party President said his political rivals handed out freebies on the basis of people’s caste and religion. SBI ATM dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ stamp in Delhi, says report: Officials said they are investigating the matter after currency bearing ‘serial number 000000’ were dispensed. Snapdeal founders to take 100% pay cut and let go of several staffers as part of profitability plan: Media reports said the e-commerce portal will lay off around 600 employees. More complaints against school staffer accused of molesting 3-year-old in Bengaluru: Marathahalli police said six additional cases were registered with them on Tuesday. FreeCharge CEO Govind Rajan resigns within nine months of joining: Former Housing.com executive Jason Kothari will oversee the business operations at the digital payment platform for the time being. Commissioner orders inquiry after Kerala couple’s video exposed cops’ moral policing: The state police chief’s Facebook post said the department was a law enforcement agency not a ‘moral keeper of society’. Four former police officials given life imprisonment in 1996 Ghaziabad fake encounter case: Another accused, constable Ranbir Singh, had died during the course of the trial.