The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered all industrial units to set up primary effluent treatment plants within three months or face power disconnection, PTI reported. The apex court also ordered local administrations to set up common sewage treatment plants within three years. Industrial units and state governments were directed to keep the National Green Tribunal apprised of the progress made.

The order by the bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, was based on a 2012 public interest litigation by non-government organisation Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti seeking a curb on industrial pollution. “State pollution boards will ask discoms to disconnect power for industries that do not comply,” Mint quoted the bench as saying.

In January, the apex court had issued notices to the Centre, the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Central Pollution Control Board and chief secretaries of around 19 states for failing to file affidavits on industrial pollution within the stipulated time.