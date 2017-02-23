Voting in the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on Thursday. A total of 53 seats are in play during this phase, including Raebareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the troubled Bundelkhand region. Among the districts voting are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

Around 1.84 crore voters are choosing from among 680 candidates, of which 116 are accused in criminal cases. The Bharatiya Janata Party will look to make strong gains in this phase to overcome the incumbent Samajwadi Party – it did not win any of the 53 seats in the 2012 Assembly elections. The SP had won 24 of the constituencies, while Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party had 15.

The Assembly elections in UP will be a test of the BJP’s strength, especially since it decided to demonetise 86% of India’s cash in November. The BJP has sensed an opening given the in-fighting within the SP, which has allied with the Congress for these elections.