The big news: NASA announces breakthrough discovery of seven exoplanets, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Phase 4 of the UP elections have begun, and three soldiers and a civilian were killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.
- Astronomers discover seven Earth-sized planets that could support life: The exoplanets were detected using Nasa’s Spitzer Space Telescope and several observatories.
- Voting begins for 53 seats in Phase 4 of Uttar Pradesh elections: Raebareli, Allahabad and Bundelkhand will be key areas as the BJP looks to pick up constituencies it did not have in 2012.
- Three soldiers, one civilian killed, as militants ambush patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: The attack took place around 2 am when the Army patrol party was returning from an operation.
- ABVP and AISA clash during protest against cancellation of Umar Khalid’s talk at Ramjas College: More than 20 students and a few journalists were injured in the incident.
- ‘Burden of proof’ of Masood Azhar’s crimes not on us, India tells China: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met China’s Executive Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on Wednesday.
- NPF chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu takes over as Nagaland’s new chief minister: Eleven ministers were also sworn in with the 81-year-old.
- Amit Shah tells voters to get rid of ‘Kasab’ – Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP: The Bharatiya Janata Party President said his political rivals handed out freebies on the basis of people’s caste and religion.
- SBI ATM dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with ‘Children Bank of India’ stamp in Delhi, says report: Officials said they are investigating the matter after currency bearing ‘serial number 000000’ were dispensed.
- Snapdeal founders to take 100% pay cut and let go of several staffers as part of profitability plan: Media reports said the e-commerce portal will lay off around 600 employees.
- More complaints against school staffer accused of molesting 3-year-old in Bengaluru: Marathahalli police said six additional cases were registered with them on Tuesday.