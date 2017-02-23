One Indian Army jawan was killed and six others were injured after militants attacked a patrol party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The attack took place when the Army patrol party was returning from an operation in Kungoo village, reported CNN-News 18.

The injured jawans have been shifted to the 92 Base Hospital for treatment. A woman was also killed in the cross-firing between the militants and the security personnel, reported NDTV. The woman has been identified as Jana Began.

This is the fourth major incident in the area in the last three weeks. On February 14, at least three soldiers were killed and 15 security personnel were injured during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. A militant was also killed during the encounter, which began after security personnel received intelligence inputs about the presence of gunmen in a residential part of the district.

On February 12, two security personnel, four militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter in a village in the state’s Kulgam district. On February 11, Pakistan claimed that three of its soldiers were killed by Indian forces in cross-border firing across the Line of Control.