The Indian Navy’s missile frigate INS Betwa has been salvaged and righted at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai months after it tipped over, military officials said on Wednesday. The ship, which had capsized on December 5, is back in its sailing position on an even keel and is expected to be operational by April 2018, the officials said, according to The Hindu.

Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said the ship had been lifted from its 90-degree position. “The ship was undergoing a refit cycle, which started in April last year in the naval dockyard,” he said. In January, the Navy had signed a contract with a foreign company to salvage the ship, Hindustan Times reported. Around 10% of the ship’s weaponry was on board when it tipped over.

The military committee leading the inquiry to the incident is expected to submit its report on the incident soon, according to The Indian Express. The inquiry is being headed by Admiral Deepak Bali, the Flag Officer of the Offshore Defence Advisory Group. Two sailors were killed and 14 others were injured after the 3,850-tonne frigate tipped over. The ship, which has participated in several naval campaigns, had been brought ashore for repairs.