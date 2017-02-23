As votes for the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation elections get counted on Thursday, the Shiv Sena has emerged an early leader, with 69 seats as against former ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s 39. There are a total of 227 seats in the BMC. The results of nine other municipal corporation elections that had voted on February 21 will be declared as well.

Among these is the Pune Municipal Corporation, where the BJP leads with 38 seats as against seven for the Shiv Sena and 12 for the Nationalist Congress Party.

Mumbai had recorded a 52.16% voter turnout on Tuesday, the highest in the last three elections. However, the names of more than 1.1 million voters were not on the electoral rolls.

The elections to the BMC – India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 37,000 crore – had turned into a bitter fight between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, who had ended their alliance before the polls. The two sides, which have traded corruption accusations, fought the civic polls separately for the first time in two decades. The Congress, which won xx seats, had said that they will “surprise everyone in Mumbai when the results are out”.

BMC tally as of 11.45 am:

Shiv Sena: 70 seats

BJP: 39 seats

Congress: 14 seats

NCP: 7 seats

MNS: 8 seats

Others: 3 seats

PMC tally as of 11.45 am: